Nagaland : ‘African Swine Fever (ASF)’ Confirmed In Kohima & Dimapur; Advisory Issued To Prevent Spread 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) of Nagaland today confirmed that African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak have been confirmed across several regions of Kohima and Dimapur District.

According to an official statement, ASF has been reported across Meriema, Viswema & Dzulakie Village of Kohima District, and Unity Colony at Purana Bazar & Bamunpukhuri Colony of Dimapur District, through RT-PCR test conducted at the North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) in Guwahati.

As per the clinical symptoms, this “Acute Form” of the disease is being exhibited by the deceased pigs, and till now 7 districts across the northeastern state have been severely affected by the highly-contagious haemorrhagic illness of domestic and wild pigs.

In order to prevent further spread of this devastating disease, pig rearers and general masses residing across Epicentres, have been requested to maintain strict biosecurity measures in their respective farms/pig sty, and refrain from consuming pork of unknown-origin.

“Any dead pigs should be disposed of through deep burial protocols followed by proper sanitization of the area with the help of a Veterinarian. For this, the respective Chief Veterinary Office/nearest Veterinary Centre may be contacted,” – informed the release.

Further, the Department has appealed the general public to follow the advisory issued by the department to prevent further spread of this illness. These includes – Inform sudden death of pigs to nearest Veterinary Institute; Do not consume dead pigs; List out number of pigs that died along with photos, and approximate body weight, and after duly certified by the Village/Colony Authority, the same must be submitted to the Chief Veterinary Officer for authentication; Follow the deep burial method, at least 6 ft. deep, followed by spreading of lime/bleaching powder; Do not throw the carcass in the river/canal/stream/water bodies; Sanitize the areas/sheds/troughs completely using the recommended solution; Wash hands, feet, clothing, etc properly with soap; Seek the assistance of a Veterinarian for disinfecting the area; Do not re-populate the pigs, without Department’s consultation; Demarcate the areas into Infected Zone, Surveillance Zone & Free Zone with the help of AH&VS Department for control & containment measures.