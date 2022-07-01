National Doctors Day : Nagaland Government Awards 10 ‘Best Performing Doctors’ For Selfless Contribution Towards Society 

NET Web Desk

Commemorating the ‘National Doctors Day’, the Nagaland Government today awarded 10 ‘Best Performing Doctors’ for their unwavering efforts towards humanity.

Addressing an event, hosted by the State Health Agency (Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY), the Minister of PWD (Housing & Mechanical) – Tongpang Ozukum noted that “being a doctor is not just an honor but a huge responsibility and has little room for mistakes/error because Doctors’ mistakes cause precious lives.”

He reminisced that during the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare workers went beyond the call of duty to save the lives of citizens.

In addition, he also congratulated the 10 Best Performing Doctors under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY – the largest Government-funded scheme in the world; and urged the Department to sensitize the scheme thoroughly, so that the queries & benefits of the rightful beneficiaries can be taken into account.

These awardees include – Dr. Imkongsanen, Senior Specialist, DH Wokha; Dr. C. Noksen Sangla, MO, House of Hope Tuensang; Dr. Shevosa Vese, Jr. Specialist, DH Phek; Dr. Chongya BL, MO, DH Noklak; Dr. Aman Konyak, SMO, DH Mon; Dr. Imsulemba Jamir, MO, Lemjem Hospital Mokokchung; Dr. L Khyothungo Yanthan, Jr. Specialist, DH Longleng; Dr. Zuchamo Patton, MO NHAK; Dr. Holiba A Anar, MO DH Kiphire; DR. Shirley T Leivon, Consultant, CIHSR Dimapur.

Its worthy to note that ‘National Doctors Day’ is celebrated annually on July 1, to acknowledge and appreciate the healthcare workers, medical practitioners for their selfless contribution towards the society.

This day is celebrated annually in the memory of – Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, an eminent physician, academician, freedom fighter and politician.