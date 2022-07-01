Northeastern States Mark Progression In Business Ecosystem; Dedicatedly Contributing Towards India’s Emergence Into ‘Investment Destination’ 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern states have made significant advancements into the business ecosystem, dedicatedly contributing towards India’s emergence into one of the most popular investment destinations worldwide.

According to the release of assessment report on implementation of Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) 2020, five northeastern states have been designated as key contributors under the ‘Aspirers’ & ‘Emerging Business Ecosystem’ categories, indicating their impressive strides.

As per the concerned report, Assam alongwith 7 other states have been placed under the ‘Aspirers’ category. While, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura have been clubbed under the ‘Emerging Business Ecosystems category’ alongwith 7 Union Territories (UTs) and 1 State.

However, the PIB report mentioned that feedback could not be obtained for Sikkim, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Ladakh due to insufficient User Data.

Speaking at the event, the Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the nature of reforms had undergone change since 1991.

“The reforms now taking place are responsive reforms. Unlike the reforms of 1991, which were given to us for implementation, there is no compulsion now. The objective is to see what will bring out improvement in systems and ensure better lives for us. An element of nudge has been brought into every layer of the government. Nudging can not be by the government only and the industry has a big role to play there,” the Finance Minister said.

Sitharaman also appreciated the changes brought in the assessment framework of implementation under the Business Reforms Action Plan over years.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Commerce & Industry – Piyush Goyal asserted that the assessment has evolved from evidence-based to 100% feedback in multilingual format.

“The purpose of this BRAP exercise is to infuse a culture of learning from each other’s best practices and improve upon the business climate in each State/UT with a unified objective for India to emerge as a most favoured Investment Destination across the globe.” – he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conad Sangma hailed Meghalaya’s noteworthy achievements. “#Meghalaya has been placed in the category of Emerging Business Ecosystem under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2020 I take pride in our progress in Ease of Doing Business & heartily congratulate the businesses, administration & citizens of the State.” – he wrote.