PPE Kit Row : Assam CM Files Defamation Case Against Delhi’s Deputy CM – Manish Sisodia For “Baseless” Corruption Charges 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi – Manish Sisodia for making “baseless” accusations against him, in connection with the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to National Health Mission (NHM) authorities at “higher than market rates”, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case has been registered in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kamrup Rural on Thursday, and listed on July 22 for the complainant’s initial deposition.

The case pertains to the allegations of PPE kits supply to NHM Authorities at “higher than market rates” during the first wave of COVID-19 to National Health Mission by JCB Industries, co-owned by Sarma’s wife – Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

“Manish Sisodia had levelled corruption charges against Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi on June 4. He had specifically claimed that NHM had procured PPE kits at inflated rates from a company co-owned by Sarma’s wife during his tenure as the state’s health minister in 2020,” – informed Sarma’s advocate – Devojit Saikia.

“After being incensed by the accusations made against him and without obtaining any clarity, Sarma made the decision to seek legal redress and initiate a criminal defamation lawsuit,” – Saikia continued.