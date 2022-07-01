Sikkim : ‘Biodiversity Of Lachen’ Calendar Released; Describing Remarkable Efforts Undertaken By Local Conservationists 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

As part of GEF-GOI-UNDP SECURE Himalaya project’s initiative to raise awareness on Sikkim’s astounding natural richness, a calendar on ‘Biodiversity of Lachen’ was released today by the State Forest Minister – Karma Loday Bhutia at the Forest Secretariat in Gangtok.

The Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) – Udai Gurung, and SECURE Himalaya team members were also present during the occasion.

This calendar outlines the images clicked by a native conservation champion of Lachen – Tamding Chewang Lachenpa, who apart from being an excellent naturalist and photographer, also convenes the Biodiversity Management Committee of Lachen.

These photographs cover wide range of biodiversity, including – birds, mammals, natural landscapes, butterflies; and briefly describing the objectives of the SECURE Himalaya project and conservation initiatives taken by the Lachen Dzumsa, LTDC and other partners.

Speaking at the event, the Forest Minister noted that although the release of the calendar was delayed due to design specifications, it will play a crucial role to raise awareness on the biodiversity significance of Lachen and North Sikkim.

He appreciated efforts initiated by Tamding to document the area’s biodiversity, and added that such local conservation stewards must be supported by one and all.