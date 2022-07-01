Sikkim Government Intends To Place Bill, Ensuring Protection To Healthcare Workers : CM Golay 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

Commemorating the ‘National Doctors Day’ on July 1, a function was organized at Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital in Sochyagang, which was graced by the Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) as the Chief Guest.

The event was also attended by the state Health Minister – Dr. M.K. Sharma; Advisor of Health – K.B. Gurung; Advisor of Food & Civil Supplies – Dr. S.K. Rai; Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department – V.B. Pathak; CCS Health – D. Anandan; DG-cum-Secretary of Health – Dr. Pempa T. Bhutia, senior officials of the Health Department, doctors, Nursing Superintendent and senior nursing staff, and special invitees.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Golay extended his warm greetings to all the doctors across the state and nation.

Highlighting the significance of this day, Golay paid his respects to Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy who epitomized the profession of a doctor. He reiterated the importance laid by the state government on the health sector; and acknowledged the role of health workers for working relentlessly to realize the vision of the Government.

He appreciated the efforts of medical fraternity in the state; which have also allowed residents of nearby regions to access treatments.

Meanwhile, Golay mentioned that the state administration has ensured of delivering adequate annual budget allocation for the health sectors; thereby upgrading the existing health facilitates and creating new infrastructures.

Responding to a demand by the Sikkim Government Doctors Welfare Association, the Chief Minister announced that state government intends to place a Bill for protection of doctors and medical staff on duty in the upcoming Assembly Session.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Government will provide an ambulance each in all Government colleges in the State.

Its worthy to note that ‘National Doctors Day’ is observed annually on July 1, to mark the exemplary service delivered by Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy – the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. The theme for this year’s Doctors Day was ‘Family Doctors on the Front Line’.