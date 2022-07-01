Three-Days Long ‘Workshop-Cum-Art Exhibition’ Kicks-Off In Sikkim 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The 3-days-long ‘Art Workshop cum Exhibition’ event, organized by the Oviya Art Circle in collaboration with Sikkim Akademi kicks-off from Friday.

The Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling attended the inaugural event as its chief guest. He was accompanied by the Advisor of IT Department – Tenzing Lamtha.

Addressing the mediapersons, the President of Oviya Art Circle – Deepa Rai shared “this event aims to provide a platform to artists to showcase their exemplary skills.”

More than 15 artists exhibited their paintings, while over 20 individuals participated in the workshop.

Meanwhile, Khaling appreciated the inspiring ideas, vibrant designs, remarkable composure and the impressive paintings displayed during the event. He also tried his hand on canvass and hit the few strokes alongside retired Secretary – Kiran Rasaily and Advisor of IT Department – Tenzing Lamtha as a customary norm.