TIPRA-Motha Chairman Slams Tripura Government For “Double-Standard Politics”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 01, 2022 : The royal scion of Tripura and TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman on Friday castigated the role of BJP-led state government for having double-standard politics on Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in comparison to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In a sarcastic tone, Debbarman claimed that the BJP leaders reiterate their slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, but in actual sense, they are not following it rather befooling the people. The saffron party-led government is sanctioning huge funds for the AMC instead of sanctioning the same for the TTAADC.

The Youth TIPRA Federation (YTF) on Friday organized a day-long workshop at Dasarath Deb Smriti Bhavan here in Agartala city which was inaugurated by TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman.

Addressing the event, Debbarman said “The indigenous people of the state are deprived of different facilities like education, employment, etc even after 70 years of independence. Distribution of cows, goats, pigs, etc among the tribal people living in TTAADC for survival is the glorifying instance set by the state government. While on the other hand, children living in AMC areas are getting benefits of laptops and computers, having an outlook that they can become computer engineers in future. This way, the government is deliberately depriving the tribal people for several decades.”

Slamming the BJP-led government for their slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, he said that the government is sanctioning a good amount of funds for AMC, but the TTAADC is deprived of sanctioning the same.

Based on these circumstances, TIPRA Motha chairman called upon the indigenous people of 20 communities to unite and fight hard before the assembly election slated to be held in 2023. The voice of the fight must reach the Prime Minister. The government has to explain why these 13 lakh indigenous people of Tripura were deprived and injustice made towards them. This fight is not against any community. Only the central government sitting in Delhi has the power to give ‘Greater Tipraland’ to the people of Tripura.”

The royal scion on Friday praised the role of the Youth TIPRA Federation and asked them to play a significant role in placing the constitutional demands on the government.