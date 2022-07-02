Another Landslide Hits Manipur, Following Noney Tragedy; No Casualties Reported : MMTA 

Screengrab from video posted by the Manipur Mountaineering and Tracking Association (MMTA)

NET Web Desk

Manipur continues to reel under immense misery, following the massive landslide which claimed the lives of countless Territorial Army (TA) personnel and civilians.

Amid the mishap, another landslide occurred near the tragedy site in Manipur’s Noney District; as informed by the Manipur Mountaineering and Tracking Association (MMTA) on Saturday.

However, no casualty has been reported due to the catastrophe.

As per the official statement issued by Indian Army, 13 TA personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 18 personnel and 6 civilians have been recovered from the landslide debris.

The death toll due to the massive landslide at Manipur’s Noney district rose to 24. While search for 12 missing TA personnel and 26 civilians is underway along the tragedy site.

Referring the catastrophe as “worst incident in the history of Manipur” on Friday, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh noted that bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and assist in the rescue efforts.

“We have lost 81 people’s lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil condition,” – stated the Manipur CM.

“A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Government teams, TA personnel, and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building. Fresh teams were deployed in the morning of July 2, to augment the efforts.

Mortal remains of 14 personnel, including – 1 JCO and 12 other ranks of TA personnel were sent to their respective home stations by two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts and an Indian Army chopper, while one mortal remain was sent to Manipur’s Kangpokpi District via road, after wreath-laying ceremony by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) culminated at Imphal with full military honours in the morning July 2.

Its worthy to note that the massive landslide took place on Wednesday midnight, and struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide debris had also obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.