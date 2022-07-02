Arunachal Pradesh : Mountain Biking Race ‘Monduro 2.0’ To Commence From November 9; Promoting Tawang As Biking Paradise

NET Web Desk

The world’s highest Enduro mountain biking race – ‘MONDURO 2.0’ is slated to be held from November 9-13, 2022; an event hosted to promote Tawang as a biking paradise and ultimate destination for adventure tourism.

‘Mon’ stands for Land of Monpas, and ‘Duro’ depicts Enduro format of MTB : related to a long-distance race for bicycles or motor vehicles, typically over rough terrain.

Organized by the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA) in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh’s Department of Tourism, Spokehub Racing, WhackyTalky, GT Adventures; this event aims to attract riders from across the globe, thereby reviving the forgotten history of ancient routes, once trodden by the 6th Dalai Lama.

According to Monduro official website, Tawang has a nascent mountain biking culture. The region has great potential to become known as a bicycling haven. There are numerous trails across the town, which were once used for commuting by local populace. For bike enthusiasts, it’s the ideal destination, due to its geography, history, and climate. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered people’ lifestyles, making it more important than ever to promote cycling and, by extension, health.

However, the 2nd Pre booking for Monduro 2.0 is now live. As per the organizers, prebooking the ticket ensures slots for Monduro 2.0; thereby availing a 10% discount on the registration fees. Race details for the event will soon be announced.

“The trails include elements that an Enduro typically comprises of, including steep at times with rocky gardens, streams, rides through rhododendron-filled jungle and vast green grasslands. It is especially stated that Arunachal Pradesh has the best trails in the entire country,” – as earlier informed by the Junior specialist & Orthopedic surgeon of Tawang District Hospital, and Chief of TCA – Dr. Dukhum Magu.