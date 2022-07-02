Arunachal Pradesh : Two Policemen Among 4; Held For Involvement Into Drug Smuggling Racket 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Arunachal Pradesh police has apprehended 4 persons, including two policemen from Itanagar, for allegedly being involved in a drug smuggling ring.

Over 90 grams of heroin was recovered from two of these accused.

According to the Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) – Jimmy Chiram, a team of policemen apprehended two individuals from an area near Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here on Thursday and confiscated 91.69 grams of heroin from their possession.

These individuals hails from Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri districts.

“During interrogation, they have identified two policemen who are part of the racket. Prior to initiating action, our team verified whether the security personnel were involved into the offence,” – informed the SP.

Two constables, one each from the state police and the 4th India Reserve Battalion, were held after a vehicle, utilized for delivery of the contraband substances, and cash worth of Rs 32,000 were also seized from their possession.

These accused have been booked under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the case has been registered at Itanagar Police Station.