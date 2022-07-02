Assam : Clash Between Hostellers At Cotton University; Several Injured 

NET Web Desk

Several students were injured in a massive brawl, which broke-out between the inmates of two hostels at Guwahati’s Cotton University in the early hours of Saturday.

A group of inmates of a boys’ hostel allegedly hurled bricks, bottles and other objects at another hostel around 1.45 AM; informed officials.

Several students, who were sleeping during the attack, attempted to retaliate by hurling similar objects, they added.

Meanwhile, one of the students was critically injured, and has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Uncertainty surrounds the circumstances that led to the altercation, but according to university sources, tensions on campus have been high, since the General Secretary of the students’ organization joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).