Assam : Majuli-Nimatighat Ferry Services Resumes From Today 

NET Web Desk

The ferry service between Majuli-Nimatighat, which had been suspended from June 29 till July 1, has commenced operations from today, i.e., June 2.

The services were discontinued for three days, due to the rising water levels of Brahmaputra River, dense fog and drifting wood logs.

This decision to resume services was undertaken by the Majuli district administration, when the water levels of Brahmaputra river steadily decreased.

Thousands of daily commuters were experiencing difficulties, as the ferry service is the sole medium of transit from Afalamukh and Komolabari towards the South bank of the river.