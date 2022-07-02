Assam Man Held For Allegedly ‘Supporting’ Gruesome Murder Of Udaipur-Based Tailor 

NET Web Desk

A man was apprehended in Assam’s Hailakandi district for allegedly supporting the brutal murder of the tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Identified as Samsul Laskar, the accused who hails from Katlicherra area, was arrested for posting a comment in social media platforms, allegedly supported the heinous crime.

A case has been registered against the accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Based on a police complaint filed by the President of Hailakandi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJYM) – Milan Das, the accused was detained on Thursday.

Das, in his complaint, accused Laskar of inciting hatred through his comment on a post of a person named Abu Choudhury who demanded capital punishment for the culprits responsible for the gruesome murder of the Udaipur-based tailor – Kanhaiya Lal.

Its worthy to note that 2 men, identified as – Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly murdered Kanhaiya Lal with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28; and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.

They were apprehended, and the case was handed-over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).