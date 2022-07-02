“Indo-Bangla Friendship Bicycle Rally” – Endeavour To Promote Eco-Tourism; Kicks-Off In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2022 : Agartala Cycloholics Foundation in collaboration with Department of Tourism, Government of Tripura today hosted a ‘Bicycle Rally’, to promote ‘Eco-Tourism’ and raise awareness on preserving the planet and mitigating climate changes.

Culminating on July 7, this ‘Bicycle Rally’ is a joint collaboration of India & Bangladesh to visit various tourist spots across the northeastern state via a bicycle.

The journey which commenced from Ujjayanta Palace on Saturday, aims to strengthen the India-Bangladesh relationship and promote the tranquil surroundings, crystalline waterfalls, breathtaking mountains, lush woodlands, incredible history and rich cultural legacy of Tripura.

Inaugurating this event, the Director of the Tourism department – Tarit Kanti Chakma welcomed the cyclists from Commilla in Bangladesh here in Agartala.

Speaking to reporters here, Chakma said “This a good initiative undertaken by the Agartala Cycholics. Looking into the rise of the city’s traffic congestion and rise of pollution level, cycling is the only alternative through which the pollution level can be decreased. At the same time, it can have a good impact on our health.”

“This programme is for six days starting today and end on July 7. In these six days, we have planned along with Agartala Cycholics to cover the main and important tourist destinations of the state. From Ujjayanta Palace, this tour is being flagged off. Apart from Tripura people participating in this cycling tour, few riders are also participating from the neighbouring country Bangladesh”, he added.

During the tour in Tripura, the riders will visit Sepahijala wildlife sanctuary, Neermahal, Bharat-Bangla Uddyan, Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, Pilak, Shakyamuni Pagoda, Dumboor, Chabimura, Amarpur, Udaipur, Bhubaneswari Temple, Gunabati temple, Tripura Sundari Temple, Agartala, Alpana Gram, Haveli Museum, and then leave for Bangladesh.

The Tripura Tourism Director also said “By this rally, we intended to highlight that cycling is a part of our life because of the recent urbanization and all. Through cycling, it will create a good impact on our lifestyle as well as become a global and carbon footprint for humanity also. The rally is strictly following Carbon footprint and health issues. Almost every day, many people from Bangladesh are coming. Those who came in the last few days, also participated in this cycling. The riders had come from Commilla of Bangladesh.”

He further added that “Already India and Bangladesh, Tripura and Bangladesh are having strong friendly relations and this will work as a booster.”