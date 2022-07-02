Introduce Ropeways, Other Transportation Modes To Tackle Traffic Congestion In Shillong : Meghalaya HC To State Government 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to tackle the challenge of traffic congestion across Shillong, the Meghalaya High Court (HC) has asked the state government to introduce ropeways and other transportation modes.

The two-member bench in its order, while hearing a Public Information Litigation (PIL) on Friday noted that “the state may explore construction of ropeways and other forms of transportation in accordance with the availability of resources.”

Responding to the order, the state government informed of exploring measures to initiate short-term objectives and obtain resources for long-term action.

In order to acquire these goals, the state administration is engaging with traffic-management experts and receiving their initial report.

According to the Advocate-General, a tender has been floated to acquire mini-buses, so that school children can be transported from schools, without utilizing individual vehicles for such purposes.

The court remarked that several buses which were earlier utilized as part of the city’s public transportation system have been abandoned across various locations, and in grave state of disrepair.

However, the Advocate General assured that necessary procedures will be followed to legally dispose such buses, in order to acquire funds for revamping the city’s public transportation system.

The state has also submitted a proposal to the World Bank to fund 21 electric buses, for operating within the city borders.

Suggestions have been undertaken from other stakeholders on construction of adequate parking space at strategic locations, to dissuade parking in presently congested and narrow streets.