Manipur Landslide : Eight From Assam Killed, State Government To Airlift Mortal Remains

At least eight people from Assam, including one soldier and 7 construction co-staff, have been killed so far in the massive landslide that struck a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district; informed the state Cabinet Minister – Pijush Hazarika.

Whereas, 12 others from the state, including a railway engineer and 11 other construction staffs, are still missing. 5 have been rescued out of which 2 are hospitalized, he said.

Hazarika reached Tupul on Saturday morning, and took stock of the ongoing rescue operations for the recovery of Territorial Army (TA) soldiers & civilians, who are still missing.

Taking to Twitter, the cabinet minister wrote “Union Govt is extending all possible logistical support to the state in the rescue operations. My prayers are with everyone affected by this calamity and I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.”

He is also expected to meet the injured persons currently undergoing medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

He claimed that so far, the bodies of eight persons from the state, including seven employees of a construction company and one soldier, have been recovered.

“One railway engineer and 11 other construction company workers are still missing. Five persons had been rescued, out of which two are currently hospitalized,” he said.

According to Hazarika, the state administration will make required arrangements, when the bodies of deceased civilians will be airlifted to the northeastern state.

“We will also arrange for transportation of the injured workers back home,” he added.

Mortal remains of the deceased army jawan, who hailed from Bajali district, was brought to his village by the security forces, and last rites were performed on Saturday.

The chief minister on Friday released a list of 22 names, who were engaged at the railway construction site. Out of these, five were rescued in injured condition, five confirmed dead and 12 others are still to be traced.

Most of the people from the state engaged at the landslide site hailed from Morigaon and had gone to work as staff of the construction company about 20 days back.

As per the official statement issued by Indian Army, 13 TA personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 18 personnel and 6 civilians have been recovered from the landslide debris.

The death toll due to the massive landslide at Manipur’s Noney district rose to 25. While search for 12 missing TA personnel and 26 civilians is underway along the tragedy site.

Referring the catastrophe as “worst incident in the history of Manipur” on Friday, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh noted that bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and assist in the rescue efforts.

“We have lost 81 people’s lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil condition,” – stated the Manipur CM.

“A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Government teams, TA personnel, and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building. Fresh teams were deployed in the morning of July 2, to augment the efforts.

Mortal remains of 14 personnel, including – 1 JCO and 12 other ranks of TA personnel were sent to their respective home stations by two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts and an Indian Army chopper, while one mortal remain was sent to Manipur’s Kangpokpi District via road, after wreath-laying ceremony by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) culminated at Imphal with full military honours in the morning July 2.

Its worthy to note that the massive landslide took place on Wednesday midnight, and struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide debris had also obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.