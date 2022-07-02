Manipur Landslide : Search Ops For 12 Missing Territorial Army (TA) Personnel, 26 Civilians Underway In Tupul 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The death toll due to the massive landslide at Manipur’s Noney district rose to 24. While search for 12 missing Territorial Army (TA) personnel and 26 civilians is underway along the tragedy site.

According to the official statement issued by Indian Army, 13 TA personnel and 5 civilians have been safely rescued, while mortal remains of 18 personnel and 6 civilians have been recovered from the landslide debris.

Referring the catastrophe as “worst incident in the history of Manipur”, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh noted that bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and assist in the rescue efforts.

“A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Government teams, TA personnel, and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building. Fresh teams were deployed in the morning of July 2, to augment the efforts.

As per official statement, mortal remains of 14 personnel, including – 1 JCO and 12 other ranks of TA personnel were sent to their respective home stations by two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircrafts and an Indian Army chopper, while one mortal remain was sent to Manipur’s Kangpokpi District via road, after wreath-laying ceremony by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) culminated at Imphal with full military honours in the morning July 2.

Similar befitting honours will be paid at respective home stations, in accordance with military traditions.

Its worthy to note that the massive landslide took place on Wednesday midnight, and struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The landslide debris had also obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited..)