Manipur Landslide : Two Army Personnel From Tripura Among Deceased; Mortal Remains To Be Airlifted On Sunday

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2022 : Two sons of Tripura – Sanjay Debnath and Prashanta Kumar Deb, posted under Territorial Army in Manipur were martyred when a landslide took place near Tupul Railway Station on the intervening nights of June 29 and 30 last. The mortal remains of both the jawans will be flown back to Tripura on Sunday at 9 AM.

Reportedly, Sanjay was in-charge of the security of 107 Territorial Army in Manipur’s Noney district. He was a resident of Tripura’s Kasba area, Baidyardighi in Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala district. On Saturday morning, the family members received a call again from the Territorial Army headquarters and informed that Sanjay’s body had been recovered from the mud. A shadow of mourning descended on the family members receiving the information. Sanjay was scheduled to return home on June 29 and he is supposed to retire from the job after only seven months because he was engaged with the Army for the last 20 long years.

On the other hand, Prashanta, originally hailed from Kalyanpur in Khowai district. However, he is presently a resident of Arundhati Nagar area under West Tripura district.

Airport Terminal manager Jempu Hoakip told Northeast Today, “The mortal remains of the martyred army jawans will be flown back to state on Sunday morning. The chopper carrying the mortal remains scheduled to land at 9 AM at MBB airport. From there, they will be taken to their native places.”

Tripura’s Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said “I pay my respects to Prashanta Deb and Sanjay Debnath, sons of Tripura and post in the Indian Territorial Army who were martyred in the devastating landslide in Manipur. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families of Prashanta and Sanjay, the heroic soldiers. Om Shanti.”

The cabinet spokesperson and Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) – minister Sushanta Chowdhury in a press statement said “I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of the martyred heroic soldiers Sanjay Debnath and Prashanta Kumar Deb due to this accident. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Veer Sena Jawan Sanjay and Prashanta. I am saddened by the death of all the army personnel who were martyred along with Sanjay and Prashanta. My condolences to the families of all of them. I wish a speedy recovery to the other soldiers injured in the tragic accident.”

Former Chief Minister and present MLA, Biplab Kumar Deb said “Saddened to know about the demise of Tripura’s Prasanta Deb in a tragic landslide at Manipur. He was deputed in Gorkha Regiment of Indian Army. My condolences to his family in this unfortunate hour of grief.” He also said “State’s son and Indian army’s brave soldier Sanjay Debnath martyred while rescuing the people stuck in a terrible landslide in Manipur. I pray to God for eternal peace for his departed soul. May Martyr Sanjay Debnath live long. Om Shanti.”