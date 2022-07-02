Nagaland : Five Killed In Road Accident; Truck Driver Held 

NET Web Desk

In an unfortunate incident, five people have been killed and three others were critically injured, after a taxi carrying them was hit by a truck in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Saturday.

According to Dimapur’s Commissioner of Police – Rothihu Tetseo, this tragic incident took place in Kukidolong region at 10 AM.

Three occupants of the taxi died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital; informed police.

The injured persons, including the driver of the taxi, have been admitted at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR).

After a vigorous pursuit, the police escort team of Deputy Chief Minister – Y Patton finally intercepted the truck, which fled from the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has been apprehended.

Taking to Twitter, the Deputy CM wrote “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident that took place near ICAR, Medziphema, in which several people lost their lives. Kudos to the officers, who also are my escort team members, for their brisk action and apprehending the fleeing culprit. May the souls of the departed RIP!”