Nearly 8000 Electorates To Strengthen Fight For ‘Greater Tipraland’ : TIPRA-Motha Chairman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2022 : Eyeing to the assembly election in Tripura slated to be held next year, ruling BJP allied partner IPFT’s majority of the voters under party leaders joined Pradyot Kishore Debbarman led TIPRA motha to support the demand of ‘Greater Tipraland’ unconditionally. This development of the regional party led by the royal scion took place after IPFT minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia was ousted from the party.

Notably, all the newcomers in TIPRA Motha are the supporters and well-wishers of the former minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who was sidelined from the IPFT. Due to his closeness with TIPRA Motha chairman, Mevar was ousted from his party and newly constituted state cabinet led by the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha as well. However, Mevar also hit the headlines for another controversy at Tripura Bhavan in New Delhi.

After Mevar was expelled from IPFT, the leaders announced their joining about a week back.

Altogether, 1,898 families joined TIPRA Motha, which is the ruling party in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Welcoming the newcomers, Debbarman said “Approximately, 8000 electorates from 1,898 families joined our party to strengthen the fight for ‘Greater Tipraland’. We should all speak in the same language to negotiate our constitutional demand with the central government.”

Being asked about the position of Mevar, Debbarman said, “Talks can’t be initiated until he is sitting in power with the government. The government is yet to clear their stand on whether our demand has been accepted or not. Until and unless, he is not relieved from the post and position, TIPRA cannot open its doors. As of now, we have a clear position.”

In another query regarding the questions raised by the BJP leaders on TTAADC administration, TIPRA Motha chairman said “Tribal Welfare minister Rampada Jamatia of Tripura should consult with his chief minister. According to me, the CM Dr Saha is intended to restore friendly relations. If his ministers are speaking in such language we have reservations in initiating talks with the government. The minister is putting his government in a state of embarrassment”.

Debbarman reiterated that a good number of Bengali-spoken electorates voted for the TIPRA nominated candidate in the by-election which is indeed a good indication. “We bagged the second position in Surma within 15 days of preparations. Support to TIPRA has been extended by the people of Muslim, Minority and Manipuri communities. Our point is that the government should protect the rights of indigenous people.” – Debbarman further noted.

TIPRA Motha chairman significantly stressed on maintaining communal harmony as it is the regional party’s core philosophy. He said that there has been no instance of any non-Tiprasa family facing attacks. “We don’t want the Hindu Bengali-speaking people to be pushed back to Bangladesh. Time and again, we made our position clear,” he added.