Six People Accountable For Embankment Breach, Leading To Silchar Flood Crisis; Identified : Assam CM 

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the authorities have identified six people, who were accountable for an embankment breach that led to flood crisis along Assam’s Silchar.

During a visit to the Bethukundi dyke, the Assam CM noted that the accused left a gaping hole in the Barak river embankment, more than 3 kms from the town centre.

Its worthy to note that the flood situation claimed lives of 14 more people on Friday, taking the toll to 173 while 29.70 lakh people have been displaced across 30 districts.

The worst-hit Silchar town is still reeling under floodwaters. Rivers such as Brahmaputra, Beki, Kopili, Barak and the Kushiyara are currently flowing above the danger threshold along several locations.

According to News18 report, the CM mentioned that “the Bethukandi incident has taught us a valuable lesson. We must station police officers near the embankment, so that nobody can breach it.”

“I can assure the people that strict action will be taken against those who are behind damaging the embankment. Six people have already been identified as culprits behind the mischief,” he said after inspecting the embankment repairing work at Bethukandi during his third visit to Silchar since June 22.

It is speculated that residents of Mahisha Beel breached the embankment at Bethukandi to release excess water into the Barak river, which meanders into Bangladesh, after flowing from Manipur.

The Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department – Debabrata Pal on May 23, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown persons under Section 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“As of now, we have information about the involvement of six people in the breach. The SP had earlier filed an FIR in Silchar, but now we have advanced into the matter,” said Sarma.

In addition, the CM has also distributed ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the next-of-kin of 10 of 24 individuals, who lost their lives during the flood crisis in Cachar district. The procedure of providing assistance to the families of the other deceased will be carried out in stages.

The Assam CM has asked the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to expedite survey on damages caused to houses & fisheries; so that the state administration can undertake early rehabilitation procedures, once the floodwaters recede.