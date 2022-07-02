Tipraland Movement : Tripura Government’s Ally IPFT To Stage Demonstration In Delhi On August 23 

NET Web Desk

In order to reaffirm the demand of ‘separate Tipraland’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ally – Indigenous Peoples’ Front of Tripura (IPFT) has announced to stage demonstration in Delhi on August 23 next.

According to the IPFT Supremo and Tripura’s Revenue Minister – N C Debbarma today noted that the party will convene a special executive committee meeting to finalize the protest’s strategy.

“We have got birth through the struggle for Tipraland and the people have voted us to power supporting the cause. We have been struggling since our inception and one day we shall achieve it,” Debbarma stated.

Debbarma continued by stating that other political parties have come to understand the importance of Tipraland, which is why the “Greater Tipraland” movement was established.

However, IPFT has been working to meet the demand, and the party is unwilling to hold back from doing whatever it takes to help the community.

He remained ambivalent about the coalition during the upcoming Assembly polls and stated that everything will be resolved then.

Citing the instance of Telangana, Debbarma noted that it was just founded two decades ago, although the Tipraland movement had a much longer history.