Tripura : Centre To Invest Rs 65 Crores For ‘Queen Pineapples’, Support 2500 Cultivators In Sepahijala District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 02, 2022 : Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Friday said that the central government has taken initiative to build Sepahijala district into a production centre of ‘Queen’ variety pineapple. For this purpose, Rs 65 crore will be invested under the central scheme while 2,500 farmers cultivating pineapples of this district will be benefited, he added.

Singha Roy on Friday inaugurated a workshop at Bishramganj Multi-purpose Hall. With the joint initiative of the National Horticulture Board and Horticulture & Soil Conservation department, this workshop was conducted for pineapple farmers of the Sepahijala district. An exhibition of Queen Pineapples was also organized on the occasion.

Addressing the programme, AFW minister said, “After the formation of the BJP-led government, different initiatives have been initiated so that the pineapple farmers get their fair prices. Marketing and exporting of the state-grown pineapples have been arranged and the pineapple farmers are getting their fair prices. Although, Queen Pineapples are being grown in different districts, its production is more in Sepahijala district. Which is why, initiative has been taken to turn Sepahijala district into the main production centre of ‘Queen’ variety pineapples with the financial assistance of the National Horticulture Board.”

Singha Roy said, “There is a huge scope of producing agriculture and horticulture crops and fruit in our state. Paying utmost importance to this possibility, the present government has given utmost priority to the production of agriculture and horticulture crops and fruit. This will not only develop the rural economy but also benefit the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given much attention to development in the agriculture sector. The central government has taken different steps to double farmers’ income. All the benefits of farmer welfare schemes are being catered to the farmers of remote areas of the state. Such workshops will encourage the pineapple farmers to do farming in advanced ways.”