Mizoram : Massive Stash Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Champhai District; 2 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major crackdown against insurgency activities, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) today recovered large stash of war-like stores from Farkawn-Tiau Road, along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Champhai District.

Based on specific inputs, the paramilitary troop launched an operation along the region, and confiscated atleast 47 rounds of various Caliber Amn; 7.62mm -17 Rds, 5.56mm – 21 Rds and 8mm-09 Rds.

“Such war like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities” – informed an official statement issued by the troop.