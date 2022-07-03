Sikkim : HSP Vows Support To SNS’ Demands; Over Corruption Charges Levied Against Chief Secretary

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has strongly supported the demand put forth by Sikkimey Nagrik Samaj (SNS) during a press conference hosted on Saturday.

This statement clearly noted that the state administration must promptly instruct the concerned authorities to launch an impartial probe into the corruption charges levied against the chief bureaucrat of the state.

“HSP has zero tolerance for corruption and has always advocated for clean governance and clean politics,” – mentioned an official press communique.

“We have staged dharna against corruption at Delhi in the past. Therefore, we would not even hesitate to come-out to the streets of Sikkim, protesting against the matter,” – further reads the communique issued by HSP President – Dr Bina Basnett.

“We enjoin the people of Sikkim to speak up and stand with those who are battling to eradicate this issue from the state,” – it further added.

Its worthy to note that the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) today served three-days ultimatum to the Sikkim Government, demanding immediate action against the Chief Secretary – SC Gupta over “corruption allegations.

The General Secretary of SNS – Passang Sherpa noted that “we are serving 3-days ultimatum to government for initiating action against Chief Secretary – SC Gupta on numerous allegations levelled against him over ‘misappropriation of funds’, and failure of the demand might result into staging demonstrations.”