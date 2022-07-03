Tripura : Former CM – Manik Sarkar Calls-Out CPI-M Workers; To Unite Against BJP 

NET Web Desk

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader & former Chief Minister of Tripura – Manik Sarkar has called-out workers to unite and confront issues and anti-democratic activities initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tripura.

Leading a ‘clarion call’ for unity against the BJP-led government, Sarkar noted that “the ruling party attained votes by implementing terror strategies and muzzling the voice of democracy. It is slaughtering democracy in Tripura.”

Despite numerous obstacles and falling prey to the BJP’s terror, majority of the population casted their votes during the recently-concluded bye-polls,” Sarkar claimed.

“The BJP had to alter the face of the Chief Minister, when they witnessed that people of Tripura are growing disenchanted with the administration, but then nothing changed and the people’s mistrust against BJP stayed the same,” he observed.