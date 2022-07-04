Assam : Agreement Inked To Improve Livelihood Of ST, Adivasi Community Of Baksa & Udalguri District 

NET Web Desk

The Bharat Rural Livelihoods Foundation (BRLF) and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has inked the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve employment opportunities of Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Adivasi Communities, residing along Assam’s Baksa and Udalguri Districts.

According to an official statement, this agreement aims to implement ‘Transforming the Lives of Bodoland Tribes’ project, which intends to improve the socio-economic condition of some specific communities, residing along Bodoland region.

This project will cover 40,000 households belonging to the tribal and the Adivasi communities in two blocks of Baksa and another two blocks of Udalguri districts over four years.

It will enhance the income levels through livelihood development initiatives, like – improvement in land and water conditions with a rise in agriculture and off-farm activities of the STs and Adivasis of Bodoland.

Besides, this project will stress on enhancing the education levels of children through improved retention levels in schools and quality learning, better governance of local bodies, and enhanced capacities of community centres.

“This project anticipates that Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will deliver facilitation support to the Gram Panchayats and front-line government personnel,” – informed the BRLF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Pramathesh Ambasta.

“A Project Steering Committee (PSC) would be set up by the Government of BTC, chaired by the Principal Secretary BTC for the project. BRLF and CSOs would be represented on the PSC. Besides, the BTC government will allocate financial resources for programmatic costs,” the statement further added.