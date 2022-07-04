Assam Government Approves Transportation Of 15 Elephants To Madhya Pradesh; Effort To Monitor Tiger Movement

NET Web Desk

In an effort to monitor the tiger movement along Tiger Reserves and National Parks of Madhya Pradesh, the forest department officials intends to relocate 15 elephants from Assam and is all set to visit the northeastern state shortly to complete the necessary formalities.

Additionally, the state forest officials will soon visit Assam to examine health check-ups of these elephants, and complete other formalities.

According to the Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh – JS Chauhan, the concerned efforts commenced in 2012. Since then, forest officials had visited Andaman and Nicobar, Assam and Karnataka.

Following this, there was a discussion on bringing domestic elephants belonging to the royal families of Rajasthan, but authorization from the High Court was required. So, the forest department decided to abandon the plan.

The forest officials made about nine visits to bring elephants to Madhya Pradesh during these years; , and eventually received the Assam government’s approval to bring 15 elephants.

The team led by Satpura Tiger Reserve director – L. Krishnamurthy has visited Assam twice, and is currently selecting the elephants to relocate them to Madhya Pradesh. The third visit is planned, but the dates will be decided after taking the weather into account.