Assam Rifles’ Initiate ‘Hindi Communicative Class’; Effort To Support Mizo Youths In Exploring Career Opportunities 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted closing ceremony-cum-certificate distribution of “Hindi Communicative Language Class” at Battalion Headquarter at Aizawl.

As part of their social welfare drive, the Assam Rifles commenced a Hindi communicative language for four weeks that kicked-off on May 23 and culminated on June 18; an endeavour to allow the Mizo youths for exploring the wide variety of career opportunities across the state and achieving the objective of “Winning Hearts and Minds of the people”.

As part of the event, interactive sessions like – screening of Hindi movies every week, group discussion in Hindi on topics of national interest, extempore and story reading were organized.