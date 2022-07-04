Assam Tourism Conferred With Prestigious ‘TTF Excellence Award’; CM Congratulates Stakeholders 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Tourism Department has been conferred with the coveted ‘TTF Excellence Award 2022’ for Group Participation at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF), Kolkata, hosted at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan.

This honour is viewed as a significant boost to the sector, which presents the tranquil fairyland of Assam, interwoven with rich cultural legacy.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated all the stakeholders, for the endeavour undertaken to accomplish the feat. “Delighted to share that Assam Tourism has been awarded with the prestigious TTF Excellence Award for Group Participation at the TTF Kolkata held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. Congratulations and best wishes to all the stakeholders!” – he wrote.

Delighted to share that Assam Tourism has been awarded with the prestigious TTF Excellence Award for Group Participation at the TTF Kolkata held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. Congratulations and best wishes to all the stakeholders!@jayanta_malla@assamtourism_ @aweassam pic.twitter.com/mnfNzXsiUk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 3, 2022

Besides, the Assam Tourism has also launched four well-integrated conducted tours during the TTF Kolkata event, held from July 1-3, 2022. These includes : Guwahati-Panimur-Kaziranga-Guwahati; Guwahati-Suryapahar-Rangsapara-Kakoijana-Manas-Guwahati; Guwahati-Pobitora-Guwahati; Guwahati City Tour.

Assam Tourism presents Conducted Tours, launched today at TTF, Kolkata. Join us to visit Assam and its gems like never before! Tour Packages include transportation, accommodation, food, sightseeing, jeep safaris & more. @aweassam @mygovassam @diprassam @jayanta_malla pic.twitter.com/yaYHDy3z3O — Awesome Assam (@aweassam) July 3, 2022

Its worthy to note that TTF is India’s leading exhibition for the travel & tourism sector.

Since 1989, it have been providing an annual opportunity to organizations from India and overseas, to showcase their products and services to a large cross-section of the travel trade industry and consumers across key markets in India.