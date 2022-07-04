COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 48 New Cases; 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 48 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.12%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 279. While, a total of 2,29,210 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 705 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 217 samples were tested on July 03, 2022, out of which 28 samples belonged to males, while 20 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,226. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 48 positive cases.