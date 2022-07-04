Meghalaya : Ad-Hoc Teachers Dissatisfied With Salary Enhancement; Intends To Continue ‘Sit-In Demonstration’

NET Web Desk

Despite the Meghalaya government’s approval to enhance the salaries, the protesting ad-hoc teachers under the Federation of All School Teachers Of Meghalaya (FASTOM) have decided to continue their sit-in demonstration.

According to the FASTOM spokesperson – Mayborn Lyngdoh, they are unable to decide whether to accept or reject the government’s offer.

Ad-hoc instructors disagree with the decision, and call-for the same improvement along four educational levels : lower primary, upper primary, higher secondary, and secondary.

“They decided to continue the indefinite strike until final decision is taken tomorrow,” – he stated.

“We will properly examine on what decision to take, all the teachers opinions will be taken into consideration and a final decision will be taken tomorrow at 11 AM,” he further added.

Its worthy to note that the Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma took to twitter to mention the news. “Cabinet has approved the Enhancement of Grant In Aid to Ad hoc School Teachers. For the Hr. Sec., Sec., & Science Teachers, the enhancement will be ₹9000, and for the UP, LP, Hindi & 4th Teachers of the SSA, the enhancement will be ₹6,000.” – he wrote.

“Through this, Teachers of Hr. Sec. Schools will get ₹33,000/-, Sec. Schools will get ₹29,000 & Science Teachers will get ₹31,000 UP Teachers will get ₹22,000, LP Teachers will get ₹18,000, Hind Teachers will get ₹18,000 & the 4th Teachers for SSA will get ₹18,000. The total impact of this decision will be ₹100 Crores (approx) annually on the Government expenditure. This will be applicable from 1st of July 2022.” – he further added.