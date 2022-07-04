Meghalaya Government Mulls To Establish ‘National Law University’ 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad K Sangma today approved the ‘National Law University Ordinance 2022’ to manage the contemporary legal issues in a fast-evolving global environment.

During a cabinet meeting convened today, it was decided that the concerned university intends to operate from a Temporary Campus for the initial period, which will be moved to a permanent campus with 60 students been accepted on a yearly-basis.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM confirmed the news. “Cabinet has approved the National Law University Ordinance 2022. The University will function from a Temporary Campus for initial time & will be moved to a permanent campus with 60 students to be taken yearly.” – he wrote.

“The decision to establish the National Law University will go to the Assembly for the final approval. The financial impact annually for this will be ₹6.5 Crores.” – he added.

Besides, the cabinet has also approved the amendment to the ‘Meghalaya Professions, Trades, Callings & Employment Tax Act’. This will make registration mandatory for all. For Schedule Areas, it will be done by District Councils & for Non Schedule Areas it will done by the Taxation Dept.

Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Anyone with income of less than ₹1.8 Lakhs will not have to pay the tax which earlier applied to individuals with incomes of ₹50,000. The 12 gross income slabs are now reduced to 4. The ₹1.8-₹3 Lakhs slab will be ₹500, ₹3-5 Lakhs slab will be ₹1000, ₹5-₹7.5 Lakhs will be ₹1500 and above ₹7.5 Lakhs will be ₹2500.”

“For decriminalization of minor offences (for not paying of taxes) which previously led to imprisonment of up to 3 years, the Cabinet has decided to do away with the provision of imprisonment by adding a penalty of payment of 4 times the amount due. There will also be an interest amount at 12% Per Annum for those paying late. Amendment to be applicable from 1st of April 2022.” – he added.

