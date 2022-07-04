NHIDCL Project Leads To Severe Environmental Destruction In Mizoram : Saitual Deputy Commissioner 

Soil dumped during construction of NH in Mizoram; Source : The Meghalayan

NET Web Desk

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) which is widening the National Highways (NHs) across Mizoram, is held accountable for improperly disposing soil, resulting into severe environmental destruction.

According to the Saitual Deputy Commissioner (DC) – VL Hruaizela, a substantial tract of forest land, rivers, rivulets, ponds have been destroyed, as NHIDCL failed to properly dispose soil into ‘spoil bank’.

Hruaizela noted that ‘spoil banks’ were established at every two kilometers along the NHs or construction sites between Aizawl and Saitual, where the NHIDCL is currently expanding the national highways.

However, the contractors irresponsibly dumped “spoiled soil” wherever it was convenient, severly harming the ecology.

The Saitual DC further remarked that the massive landslides caused by the ‘irresponsible act’ has claimed lives of two individuals. Recently, a team on Saturday visited the NH-54 between Aizawl and Seling and National Highway-6 between Seling and Keifang or Saitual where expansion works are currently been initiated.

The team discovered that contractors and sub-contractors are disposing soils improperly and randomly, without adhering to rules, issued to prevent environmental destruction.

Its worthy to note that recently, the state government instructed five Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to visit construction sites where the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is currently widening or expanding National Highways. This decision has been undertaken, considering the silent protest launched by noted Mizo social activist – Vanramchhuangi over alleged environmental violations.

The NHIDCL is currently executing widening works of four national highways – NH-09 (Seling- Zokhawthar), NH-102B (Keifang-Manipur), NH-302 (Lunglei-Tlabung) and NH-54 (Aizawl-Tuipang) in Mizoram.