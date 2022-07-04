Northeast India Witnesses Surge In COVID-19 Cases; Necessary Measures Followed To Prevent Breakout 

NET Web Desk

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a dramatic loss of human lives and poses an unparalleled threat to public health. Its unprecedented rise across the northeastern regions during the last few days has raised an alarming concern among the authorities; and therefore requesting the masses to closely adhere to the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

This health crisis had left an indelible mark on the health sector, leading to undertake efforts for immediate upgradation of the medical equipment and institutions.

The northeastern state of Manipur witnessed 16 COVID-19 cases, leading the positivity rate to 12.27% on June 3. While, Assam has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,24,926.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh informed about the review meeting convened today. “With Covid cases rising in other states, we are taking up all necessary precaution to prevent further outbreak.” – he added.

Reviewed the overall Covid-19 situation in the state. A total of 37 cases have been registered in the past 7 days. With Covid cases rising in other states, we are taking up all necessary precaution to prevent any breakout. pic.twitter.com/usCZeqVeAk — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 4, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh reported 3 positive cases on Sunday, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64,528. The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Besides, Mizoram is still bearing the brunt of this crisis. It has registered a total of 48 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.12%.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 108 in Meghalaya, with 6 new cases detected today, taking the total confirmed cases tally to 9022. Whereas, Nagaland currently have 35,512 positive cases. Tripura currently have 12 active cases with 4.05% positivity rate has been registered on Monday.