Rescue Ops Will Continue, Until All Victims Recovered From Landslide Debris : Manipur Minister – Awangbow Newmai 

The Water Resource and Relief & Disaster Management Minister – Awangbow Newmai remarked that the rescue operations will continue until all the victims are recovered from the landslide debris.

Newmai who have been continuously monitoring and supervising the concerted efforts from ground zero of the landslide-ravaged site, noted that the death toll now rose to 46, after the recovery of 4 more bodies.

He has also appealed the public to provide the relief supplies through proper channels, rather than visiting the location.

The Minister personally arrived at the rescue site and instructed the security personnel to focus on the suspected site, where the victims are expected to be buried.

In addition, Awangbow also reached-out to the victim’s family at Makhuam (Marangching) and assured all possible assistance on behalf of the state government.

He also sought cooperation and support from all sections to successfully execute the rescue operation.

Awangbow expressed gratitude to Prime Minister – Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah for their concern on the incident and providing assistance by sending NDRF personnel and required manpower.

Referring the catastrophe as “worst incident in the history of Manipur” on Friday, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh noted that bulldozers and other engineering equipment are being used to make the incident site accessible and assist in the rescue efforts.

“We have lost 81 people’s lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil condition,” – stated the Manipur CM.

“A Thorough Wall Radar from Ladakh is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search-and-rescue dog is also being inducted,” – informed an official release.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Assam Rifles, State Government teams, TA personnel, and Railways workers are involved into rescue operations at the landslide-hit Tupul station building. Fresh teams were deployed in the morning of July 2, to augment the efforts.

Its worthy to note that this massive landslide took place on Wednesday midnight, and struck the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

Besides, the landslide debris had also obstructed the Ezei River, which flows through Tamenglong & Noney Districts of Manipur.