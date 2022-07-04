Sikkim Government To Implement Various Grant-In-Aid Releases Through PFMS

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs – Kunga Nima Lepcha chaired the ‘3rd State National Service Scheme (NSS) Advisory Committee Committee Meeting’ to discuss various Grant-in-Aid releases through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), Progressive Report, Fund Position, Activities/Programme within and outside State.

It was attended by the Secretary of Land Revenue & Disaster Management – Anil Raj Rai, Director of HE/SE – Hondala Gyaltsen, Principal Director of Health Department – Dr. Tekendra K. Rai, among other officials.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) was introduced in 1979 with the primary objective of developing the personality and character of the student youth through voluntary community service.

In Sikkim, NSS was launched in 1996 under the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Sikkim.

Each Senior Secondary School, Universities & Colleges covered under the scheme; has at least one NSS unit of 100 student volunteers led by the teacher designated as Programme Officer(PO) and each NSS unit will adopt a village or slum for initiating its activities.

A Power Point presentation on the significant activities and achievements under the National Service Scheme was presented by the Deputy Director/State Nodal Officer from NSS Cell, Sports and Youth Affairs Department – Lalita Chettri.

During this presentation, following points were laid down : Annual Report – 2019-2020, 2020-2021& 2022 (Annex – I); Grant-in Aid through PFMS 2019-2020,2020-2021& 2021-2022 (Annex-II); Salary reimbursement & Office Expenditure, 2019-2020, 2020-2021 & 2021- 2022 (Annex- III); Details of bank balance till 31.03.2022 (Annex-IV); North East NSS Festival; Review of NSS activities to find out the defunct unit; Withdrawn of defunct NSS unit to be allowed to new institutions in Aspirational District (West); Collaborative programmes; Date of next advisory during October or November 2022.

Following the presentation, an open house discussion was held where all the attendees shared their valuable ideas and suggestions.

During the discussion, the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs – Kunga Nima Lepcha suggested that the participation of NSS members, in the field of education, health, and social service programmes, is important in order to create awareness about the Flagship Programme in the State.

The Minister also highlighted the need for the designated officials to be in constant touch with NSS members who take up the task of development, and ensure that the adoption of work is continuous with sustained action and adequate follow-up work.