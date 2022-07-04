Sikkim Government Unveils ‘Beekeeping Farm’ At Tarku; Intends To Boost Honey Productivity, Generate Local Employment 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to boost the honey productivity and generate local employment opportunities, the Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department – Lok Nath Sharma today inaugurated a Beekeeping Farm under the Nature Glory Beekeeping and Honey Mission at Middle Tarku.

He was accompanied by the Managing Director of Nature Glory Beekeeping Mission – Dr. Christopher Karki, officials and staffs of the farm.

Following the inauguration, Sharma inspected the farm and interacted with the apiculture cultivators and staffs.

He emphasized that “Beekeeping is a growing market for honey and other products and if utilized smoothly beekeepers will have an opportunity to earn a steady income with its high value beehive products.”

Lauding the remarkable endeavour, Sharma noted about the sustainable measures been implemented, and assured that the state government in collaboration with concerned department will assist in revamping the farm, explore its marketing opportunities.

Besides, Karki informed that this farm intends to promote apiculture in Sikkim, and transform the state into one of the largest apiculture centre in the North East region.

He emphasized that the farm will help in generating employment opportunities, and yield by-products such as – cakes, chocolate, candles and many other ventures, all of which use honey as their primary ingredient.

This apiary currently operates from a three-hector area, consisting of 180 bee hives.

The Managing Director further updated that within October, the staff aims to organize a ‘Bee Expo’ in collaboration with the National Bee Board.

This board looks after the overall development of Beekeeping by promoting Scientific Beekeeping across the nation; thereby enhancing crop productivity through pollination, and boosting honey productivity for raising income of Beekeepers/Farmers.