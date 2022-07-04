Tripura CM – Manik Saha Tenders Resignation From Rajya Sabha Post; To Sworn-In As MLA On July 8 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 04, 2022 : The Tripura Chief Minister – Prof (Dr) Manik Saha on Monday tendered his resignation from Rajya Sabha’s post and will formally sworn-in the oath of office and secrecy as the MLA on July 08 next.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday noon, Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Ratan Chakraborty said that the CM Dr Saha reached New Delhi on Monday morning from Hyderabad and physically tendered his resignation to the Chairman of the Upper House and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

“The Chief Minister has tendered his resignation to the vice-president of India, Naidu in New Delhi and he will be sworn in as the members of Tripura Legislative Assembly on July 08 next at the premises of the Assembly building here”, said Chakraborty.

It is noteworthy to be mentioned here that Dr Saha achieved a landslide victory in his first electoral contest. However, he could not administer the oath of office due to technical reasons.

Dr Saha got a time of 14 days as per the existing rules to resign from the Rajya Sabha for taking charge as the leader of the house in Tripura assembly officially. The impasse was resolved after his resignation.