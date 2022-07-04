Tripura : Veteran Journalist Attacked; Police Reluctant To Record Statement

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 04, 2022 : Once again, a veteran journalist of a vernacular daily in Tripura came under ferocious attack while returning home after work in the newspaper office in the heart of Agartala city on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

It is reported that Tapas Das, journalist of Syandan Patrika was brutally attacked by unknown miscreants at about 12 midnight when he was returning home on his bicycle after working in the newspaper office. The miscreants broke the fingers of both his hands and sustained injuries on his head.

Hearing the hue and cry of the journalist, local people of the area rushed to the spot and shifted him to GBP Hospital. There are marks of severe injuries on his body. He is currently undergoing treatment in GBP hospital here in Agartala city.

Veteran journalist and editor of the Syandan Patrika, Subal Kumar Dey told reporters that “In this newspaper, 110 people are working. The person who was attacked is polite in nature. He is the news editor. If Syandan Patrika had incurred any loss of anyone, why is an employee being targeted by a brutal attack? The police of a media organization is decided by its editor or board of directors. If anyone is having any problem, knock on the doors of the judiciary. Without adopting the legal process, these hoodlums are attacking the media, which in turn is attacking democracy. This culture of attacking media personnel, especially journalists, started in recent times. Till now 26 incidents of attacks on media personnel took place in this state.”

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar visited GBP Hospital and met with the injured veteran journalist. During conversation with Das, Sarkar came to know that the Police Outpost located beside the state’s top referral hospital did not come and recorded his statement. Till reporting of this news, police were reluctant to record his statement.

Speaking with reporters, the former CM Sarkar said “The doctors in GBP Hospital examined his condition. Fingers in both the hands were broken while one hand has been fractured. His head was bandaged. However, nothing damage to the brain has been reported. Recently on July 1, CPIM secretariat body met with the state’s top bureaucrat i.e. the Chief Secretary and mentioned how to initiate measures in stopping the attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. But within three days, such a highly condemnable incident took place in the heart of state’s capital Agartala city. I wish him a speedy recovery.” He also demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the attack.

Apart from this, Tripura Working Journalists’ Association condemned this incident of attack on a veteran journalist. This organization demanded immediate arrest of culprits who attacked the journalist Tapas Das.