Army Recruitment Rally Under ‘Agnipath Scheme’ To Commence In Nagaland; From September 7-23 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Army Recruitment Rally under the recently announced ‘Agnipath Scheme’ will be held for all Nagaland Districts at Bhagat Stadium in Dimapur’s Rangapahar Military Station from September 7-23, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the PRO (Defence), Kohima – Lt Col Sumit K Sharma, detailed notification giving out eligibility criteria and QRs are available on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Online registration for the candidates will be open from July 5 to Aug 3, 2022.

“Online registration is mandatory for participation in the rally. Candidates will be intimated date of attendance through admit cards 10 days before the rally. For the present recruiting year, the Government has given a relaxation in age by two years. The scheme also allows bonus marks for candidates, who have qualification from Government recognized ITIs. All details related to the rally are available in the notification published on the website.” – the release further reads.