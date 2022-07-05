Arunachal Government Inks Pact With Bengaluru-Based Organization; For Operating Remote School In Shi-Yomi 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Bengaluru-based not-for-profit organization – Sunbird Trust; for the operation and management of a remote school located at Shi-Yomi district.

Commencing from this academic year, this organization will take-over the management of Papikrung Residential School, located at the Monigong subdivision adjacent to the Indo-China border.

It operates numerous educational institutions across other North-eastern states.

There are 208 residential schools, known as Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya, in the state. Papikrung Residential School is one of them, which lacks adequate infrastructure, student enrollment and connectivity.

For the first time, an expert organization has been roped-in to independently manage and operate a school, in order to revive, revitalize and transform institutions to provide high-quality education and beneficial learning outcomes.

The Education commissioner – Padmini Singla hopes that the Trust is expected to provide new knowledge, professionalism and quality to the school’s administration.

Meanwhile, the Speaker P D Sona, mentioned that the trust will bring transformative changes, by managing more schools across the district and other parts of the state.