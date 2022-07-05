Assam : Heroin Worth Of 12.59 gms Confiscated From Nagaon; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the Assam Police have apprehended two persons and recovered 12.59 gm of heroin from their possession in Nagaon district.

According to reports, the I/C of Haiborgaon – TOP Ali alongwith his team conducted a raid at Chokitup Fasiroad.

During the raid, one accused person, identified as – Ikramul Ali, a resident of Dakhin Sialmari was held, while trafficking illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered 16 plastic vials containing 1.8 gm Heroin and 20 empty plastic vials from his possession.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagoan Police wrote “I/C, Haiborgaon TOP Ali along with a team conducted a raid at Chokitup Fasiroad and apprehended one accused person namely Ikramul Ali (18), of Dakhin Sialmari, while trafficking illicit drugs and recovered 16 plastic vials containing 1.8 gm Heroin and 20 empty plastic vials.”

I/C, Haiborgaon TOP Ali along with a team conducted a raid at Chokitup Fasiroad and apprehended one accused person namely Ikramul Ali (18), of Dakhin Sialmari, while trafficking illicit drugs and recovered 16 plastic vials containing 1.8 gm Heroin and 20 empty plastic vials. pic.twitter.com/E3HDXETOaJ — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) July 5, 2022

In the second incident, the Nagaon Police based on specific inputs, confiscated a soap box containing 10.79 gms of Heroin.

As per official statement, acting on inputs, the O/C of Batadrava Police Station – SI Chiranjib Lahan today conducted a raid, and apprehended one accused person namely – Nur Jamal Hoque, a resident of Balamari Village.

Meanwhile, the security forces have seized one soap box containing 10.79 gms of Heroin from his possession.

Takin to Twitter, the Nagaon Police confirmed the news. “Based on source information, today SI Chiranjib Lahan, O/C, Batadrava PS, conducted and apprehended one accused person namely Nur Jamal Hoque (22), S/O Rafikul Islam, Vill Balamari, PS Batadrava, and recovered and seized one soap box containing 10. 79 gm Heroin.” – he wrote.