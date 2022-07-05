Assam : NIA Intensifies Probe Into ULFA’s Recruitment Drive 

NET Web Desk

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified probe against the recruitment drive initiated by the banned terror outfit – United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and have contacted the police officials of Assam’s Dibrugarh, Chapakhowa and Sivasagar districts, for verifying the facts and exact number of youths who recently joined the group.

The NIA has taken over concerned case, after intelligence reports highlighted that the outfit has launched massive recruitment drive to maintain its extortion business for the outfit, while also engaging into subversive operations.

According to intelligence reports, several youths have joined the outfit recently, and have already been sent for training in ULFA-I hideouts across different places of Myanmar.

Besides, the proscribed outfit have also launched its recruitment drive in Delhi and NCR region, especially targeting youths hailing from Assam; asserted the intelligence reports.