Assam : PM Modi To Unveil ‘Golden Jubilee Celebrations’ Of Agradoot Newspaper Group On July 6

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister – Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers on Wednesday, i.e., July 6 via video-conferencing.

According to the PIB report, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot’s golden jubilee celebration committee, will also attend the occasion.

Agradoot was started as an Assamese bi-weekly, which was established by the veteran journalist from Assam – Kanak Sen Deka.

In 1995, a leading daily – Dainik Agradoot was started, which later developed into one of the trusted and influential voice of Assam.