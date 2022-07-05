BJP-led NDA Presidential Nominee – Draupadi Murmu Visits Tripura; Seeks Support From Ministers, MLAs and MPs

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 05, 2022 : The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu visited Tripura on Tuesday and chaired a closed door meeting in Agartala with all the MPs, MLAs and ministers of the BJP-IPFT alliance seeking their support for the ensuing election on July 18 next.

Murmu arrived at MBB Airport here in Agartala city on Tuesday afternoon along with union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and union minister of state Pratima Bhoumik welcomed her at the Airport with traditional ‘Risha’ and floral bouquet. She was accorded a rousing reception and as a token of welcome, local artists of indigenous communities performed their traditional dance at the entrance of MBB airport.

Thereafter, Tripura leaders escorted NDA’s presidential nominee Murmu to a city-based private hotel where a closed door meeting was held. At the beginning, Chief Minister Dr Saha and other senior leaders of the saffron party felicitated her for being nominated for the post of President of India. She left for Airport after the meeting.

The former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb said, “At the sacred land of Mata Tripura Sundari, the Presidential candidate for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as well as some of the independent political parties Draupadi Murmu ji has arrived here. To seek support from the MPs and MLAs, she has been touring across the country. She spoke with us in the meeting and we hope she will definitely become the next President of India. For nominating a woman from the ST community for the top post, I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

On the other hand, the Speaker of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Ratan Chakraborty said that the citizens from different tribes of the North Eastern region should feel honored by the decision of Prime Minister Modi. “NDA’s Presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu is here to meet the ministers, MLAs and MPs of the state. I feel it is the masterstroke of PM Modi as an indigenous woman hailing from a hilly region of the country has been nominated for this highest post. The citizens of the NE region are indeed ecstatic to see one of them for this highest position. In the forthcoming elections of President, we have to confirm that not a single vote gets squandered. I pray Mata Tripura Sundari to shower Presidential nominee Murmu ji with all her blessings,” said Chakraborty.