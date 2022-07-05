COVID-19 Update : Assam Registers 168 New Cases – Highest In Nearly 5 Months 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 161 new COVID-19 cases – the highest in nearly five months, as informed by the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

However, a total of 161 COVID-19 patients were detected across the state on testing 1,631 samples on Monday, registering a positivity rate of 9.87 per cent. Ninety cases were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district, comprising primarily Guwahati city, followed by 24 in Kamrup and 11 in Dibrugarh.

There has been no new fatalities, due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The state has recorded a total of 7,25,271 COVID-19 cases. So far, 7,16,573 COVID-19 patients have recovered. However, the state currently reports 710 active cases.