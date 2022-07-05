COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 138 New Cases; 1 Fatality 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 138 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 23.19%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 368. While, a total of 2,29,348 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 706 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 595 samples were tested on July 04, 2022, out of which 62 samples belonged to males, while 76 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,28,274. The official statement further adds that RT-PCR & Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) detected 1 & 137 positive cases respectively.