Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.7 Hits Assam 

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Assam on Tuesday, roughly at 11:03 AM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 24.61 degrees latitude and 93.02 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 35 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 11:03:48 IST, Lat: 24.61 & Long: 93.02, Depth: 35 Km Location: Assam” – tweeted by the National Centre for Seismology.

It’s worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.